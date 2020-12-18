Do CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) beta value of 3.74 signposts another twist?

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) is priced at $4.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.93 and reached a high price of $4.97, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.93. The stock touched a low price of $4.65.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.40 on 11/16/20, with the lowest value was $0.36 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/20.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) full year performance was 330.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares are logging -58.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1202.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $11.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3639040 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) recorded performance in the market was 307.83%, having the revenues showcasing 404.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 373.00M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

The Analysts eye on CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CBAK Energy Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.03, with a change in the price was noted +3.90. In a similar fashion, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. posted a movement of +490.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,042,402 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CBAT is recording 1.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

Raw Stochastic average of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.26%.

Considering, the past performance of CBAK Energy Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 307.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 592.76%, alongside a boost of 330.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -51.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 404.30% during last recorded quarter.