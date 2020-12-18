ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) market price of $23.46 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH). It is currently valued at $23.46. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $23.90, after setting-off with the price of $21.50. Company’s stock value dipped to $21.10 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $22.27.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, Wish Strengthens Leadership With Key Appointment to Board of Directors. Jacqueline Reses brings diverse executive experience spanning technology and financial strategy, as well as deep public company board expertise. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ContextLogic Inc. shares are logging -1.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.48 and $23.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7312236 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) recorded performance in the market was 11.07%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.14B, as it employees total of 828 workers.

Analysts verdict on ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ContextLogic Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ContextLogic Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.07%.