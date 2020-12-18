Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $3.25

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT). It is currently valued at $2.65. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.80, after setting-off with the price of $2.79. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.80.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, Ceragon Networks Reports Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of 2020. – Strong Quarter With $70.6M Revenues, 33.4% Gross Margin and $0.02 GAAP EPS Reflecting Focused Execution Despite Covid Environment -. You can read further details here

Ceragon Networks Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.24 on 12/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.99 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) full year performance was 28.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares are logging -18.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 167.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.99 and $3.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1849473 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) recorded performance in the market was 26.19%, having the revenues showcasing 9.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 214.28M, as it employees total of 1042 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.48, with a change in the price was noted +0.02. In a similar fashion, Ceragon Networks Ltd. posted a movement of +0.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 457,798 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRNT is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)

Raw Stochastic average of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.94%.

Considering, the past performance of Ceragon Networks Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.40%, alongside a boost of 28.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.50% during last recorded quarter.