C3.ai Inc. (AI) market price of $117.24 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of C3.ai Inc. (AI), which is $117.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $121.00 after opening rate of $118.44 while the lowest price it went was recorded $115.45 before closing at $113.69.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, C3.ai Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. C3.ai, a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $42.00 per share. C3.ai has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,325,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by C3.ai, are expected to be $651 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, C3.ai Inc. shares are logging -11.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $90.03 and $133.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3409631 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the C3.ai Inc. (AI) recorded performance in the market was 26.76%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.22B, as it employees total of 482 workers.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the C3.ai Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

C3.ai Inc. (AI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of C3.ai Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.76%. The shares -9.82% in the 7-day charts.