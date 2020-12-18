Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 444.70K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Boqii Holding Limited (BQ), which is $7.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.58 after opening rate of $5.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.95 before closing at $4.79.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Boqii Holding Limited – ADR to Host Earnings Call. Boqii Holding Limited – ADR (BQ) (NYSE:BQ) will be discussing their earnings results in their call to be held on November 16, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Boqii Holding Limited shares are logging -32.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.06 and $10.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4081472 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) recorded performance in the market was -2.78%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 496.44M, as it employees total of 315 workers.

Specialists analysis on Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Boqii Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Boqii Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.08%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.78%. The shares increased approximately by 41.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by 36.19% in the period of the last 30 days.