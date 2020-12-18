BioNTech SE (BNTX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 3.83M

BioNTech SE (BNTX) is priced at $106.43 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $102.635 and reached a high price of $107.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $105.78. The stock touched a low price of $101.62.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine. Supply agreement reflects both companies’ shared commitment and efforts to achieve vaccine accessibility and affordability in China. You can read further details here

BioNTech SE had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $131.00 on 12/11/20, with the lowest value was $28.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) full year performance was 204.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BioNTech SE shares are logging -18.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 283.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.73 and $131.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3463560 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BioNTech SE (BNTX) recorded performance in the market was 214.14%, having the revenues showcasing 58.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.08B, as it employees total of 1800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about BioNTech SE (BNTX)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the BioNTech SE a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 85.29, with a change in the price was noted +21.05. In a similar fashion, BioNTech SE posted a movement of +24.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,475,727 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNTX is recording 0.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Technical breakdown of BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Raw Stochastic average of BioNTech SE in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of BioNTech SE, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 214.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 107.22%, alongside a boost of 204.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.85% during last recorded quarter.