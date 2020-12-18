Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is on the roll with an average volume of 38.58M in the recent 3 months

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is priced at $9.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.80 and reached a high price of $10.05, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.82. The stock touched a low price of $9.58.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, Aurora Cannabis Announces Operational & Balance Sheet Improvements. Revised Credit Facility Terms Supports Execution of Business Transformation Plan that Focuses on Long-Term, Sustainable Revenue Growth & Improving Operating Cashflow. You can read further details here

Aurora Cannabis Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.84 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $3.71 for the same time period, recorded on 10/28/20.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) full year performance was -62.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares are logging -67.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 162.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.71 and $30.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13274380 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) recorded performance in the market was -62.46%, having the revenues showcasing 49.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.79B, as it employees total of 2731 workers.

Specialists analysis on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aurora Cannabis Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.71, with a change in the price was noted -1.97. In a similar fashion, Aurora Cannabis Inc. posted a movement of -16.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 25,891,863 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Raw Stochastic average of Aurora Cannabis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.26%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.23%, alongside a downfall of -62.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.00% during last recorded quarter.