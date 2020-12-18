Analysts Mean recommendation for Li Auto Inc. (LI) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Li Auto Inc. (LI), which is $30.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $31.695 after opening rate of $31.47 while the lowest price it went was recorded $30.23 before closing at $31.36.

Recently in News on December 4, 2020, Li Auto Inc. Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares. Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced the pricing of its underwritten follow-on offering of 47,000,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$29.00 per ADS. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 7,050,000 additional ADSs from the Company. The offering is expected to close on December 8, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Li Auto Inc. shares are logging -35.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.31 and $47.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15085413 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Li Auto Inc. (LI) recorded performance in the market was 86.45%, having the revenues showcasing 80.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.54B, as it employees total of 2628 workers.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Li Auto Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LI is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Li Auto Inc. (LI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Li Auto Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.73%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Li Auto Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 86.45%. The shares increased approximately by -5.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 80.21% during last recorded quarter.