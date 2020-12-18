Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 24.50M

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is priced at $3.19 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.17 and reached a high price of $3.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.16. The stock touched a low price of $3.16.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Ambev SA to Host Earnings Call. Ambev SA (FRA:AMNA.F) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Ambev S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.73 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $1.90 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/20.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) full year performance was -30.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambev S.A. shares are logging -32.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.90 and $4.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17044947 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambev S.A. (ABEV) recorded performance in the market was -31.55%, having the revenues showcasing 33.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.19B, as it employees total of 50000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ambev S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.53, with a change in the price was noted +0.26. In a similar fashion, Ambev S.A. posted a movement of +8.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 24,333,141 in trading volumes.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ambev S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.67%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ambev S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.69%, alongside a downfall of -30.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.47% during last recorded quarter.