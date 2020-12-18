Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) is on the roll with an average volume of 817.14K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) was valued at $0.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.74 while reaching the peak value of $0.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.73. The stock current value is $0.79.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, Almaden Reports Successful Advance of Community Water Project. Further to its press release of March 9, 2020, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; AMM: TSX; AAU: NYSE American) is pleased to announce that the irrigation dam developed by the Company in partnership with the Federal Government water authority (“CONAGUA”) and a local irrigation group from the community of Zacatepec, is now in operation. You can read further details here

Almaden Minerals Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2400 on 11/06/20, with the lowest value was $0.2121 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) full year performance was 58.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares are logging -36.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 272.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $1.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1076073 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) recorded performance in the market was 34.26%, having the revenues showcasing -16.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 96.65M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Almaden Minerals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8559, with a change in the price was noted +0.1018. In a similar fashion, Almaden Minerals Ltd. posted a movement of +14.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 811,718 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AAU is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical breakdown of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU)

Raw Stochastic average of Almaden Minerals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.06%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Almaden Minerals Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 68.11%, alongside a boost of 58.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.51% during last recorded quarter.