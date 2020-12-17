Why is GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) down -57.17% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) was valued at $3.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.67 while reaching the peak value of $3.97 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.54. The stock current value is $3.97.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, GasLog Ltd. Declares Dividend on Series A Preference Shares. GasLog Ltd. (“GasLog” or “Company”) (NYSE: GLOG) today announced a dividend of $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares, payable on January 4, 2021 for all shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

GasLog Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.02 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $2.23 for the same time period, recorded on 11/06/20.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) full year performance was -57.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GasLog Ltd. shares are logging -60.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.23 and $10.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1160904 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) recorded performance in the market was -59.45%, having the revenues showcasing 29.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 382.15M, as it employees total of 163 workers.

Analysts verdict on GasLog Ltd. (GLOG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GasLog Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.97, with a change in the price was noted +0.88. In a similar fashion, GasLog Ltd. posted a movement of +28.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 774,971 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GLOG is recording 5.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.52.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GasLog Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.55%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GasLog Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.53%, alongside a downfall of -57.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.32% during last recorded quarter.