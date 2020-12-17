Why is Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) down -79.62% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) was valued at $1.24. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.25 while reaching the peak value of $1.475 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.21. The stock current value is $1.41.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, Amplify Energy Successfully Closes Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock for Selling Stockholders. Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify”) today announced it has closed an underwritten public offering of 8,548,485 shares of its common stock by certain of its stockholders, which are affiliates of Fir Tree Capital Management L.P., at a price to the public of $1.15 per share. You can read further details here

Amplify Energy Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.5800 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.4925 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) full year performance was -79.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplify Energy Corp. shares are logging -81.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 186.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $7.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3398425 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recorded performance in the market was -78.67%, having the revenues showcasing 56.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.95M, as it employees total of 230 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amplify Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9891, with a change in the price was noted -0.0600. In a similar fashion, Amplify Energy Corp. posted a movement of -4.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 948,308 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPY is recording 67.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 66.38.

Technical breakdown of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Amplify Energy Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.02%, alongside a downfall of -79.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 66.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 56.82% during last recorded quarter.