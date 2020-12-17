Time to Buy Beat-Down GAN Limited (GAN) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

GAN Limited (GAN) is priced at $16.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.00 and reached a high price of $17.2847, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $15.91. The stock touched a low price of $15.8508.

Recently in News on December 14, 2020, GAN Announces Launch of Follow-on Public Offering. GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service solutions primarily to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced the launch of its follow-on public offering of 5,200,000 ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). 4,816,500 shares are proposed to be sold in the offering by GAN, and 383,500 shares are proposed to be sold in the offering by selling shareholders. GAN expects to grant the underwriter of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 780,000 ordinary shares to cover over-allotments at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

GAN Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

GAN Limited (GAN) full year performance was 340.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GAN Limited shares are logging -42.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 541.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.60 and $28.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1138427 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GAN Limited (GAN) recorded performance in the market was 71.71%, having the revenues showcasing -1.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 496.36M, as it employees total of 136 workers.

Market experts do have their say about GAN Limited (GAN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.91, with a change in the price was noted -4.72. In a similar fashion, GAN Limited posted a movement of -22.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 978,138 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GAN is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of GAN Limited (GAN)

Raw Stochastic average of GAN Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.50%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of GAN Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 71.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.24%, alongside a boost of 340.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.71% during last recorded quarter.