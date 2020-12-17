SOS Limited (SOS) is on the roll with an average volume of 325.96K in the recent 3 months

SOS Limited (SOS) is priced at $2.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.26 and reached a high price of $2.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.20. The stock touched a low price of $1.98.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, SOS Ltd. Announces Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Qingdao West Coast Healthcare Development Group. SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”) announced today that it entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Qingdao West Coast Healthcare Development Group Co., Ltd (“Qingdao Healthcare”) to cooperate in the area of health management, virtual healthcare, circulation of drugs and medical devices, senior care, and commercial insurance. You can read further details here

SOS Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.77 on 06/23/20, with the lowest value was $0.51 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

SOS Limited (SOS) full year performance was 14.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SOS Limited shares are logging -65.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 305.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $6.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1794399 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SOS Limited (SOS) recorded performance in the market was -43.90%, having the revenues showcasing 18.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.76M, as it employees total of 163 workers.

Analysts verdict on SOS Limited (SOS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SOS Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.02, with a change in the price was noted +0.01. In a similar fashion, SOS Limited posted a movement of +0.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 250,213 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

SOS Limited (SOS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SOS Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SOS Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.16%, alongside a boost of 14.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 3.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.97% during last recorded quarter.