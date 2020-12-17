SINA Corporation (SINA) Quarterly Performance is 7.24%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, SINA Corporation (SINA) was valued at $43.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $43.09 while reaching the peak value of $44.51 and lowest value recorded on the day was $43.05. The stock current value is $43.40.

Recently in News on November 20, 2020, SINA to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. SINA Corporation (the “Company” or “SINA”) (Nasdaq: SINA), a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities, today announced that it has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”), to be held at 10:00 a.m. Beijing Time on December 23, 2020, at Room Beijing, 1/F SINA Plaza No. 8 Courtyard 10 West, Xibeiwang East Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100193, People’s Republic of China, to consider and vote on, among other things, the proposal to authorize and approve the previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) dated September 28, 2020 by and between New Wave Holdings Limited (“Parent”), New Wave Mergersub Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”) and the Company, the plan of merger required to be filed with the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands in connection with the merger (the “Plan of Merger”) and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the merger. You can read further details here

SINA Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $45.68 on 12/09/20, with the lowest value was $26.04 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

SINA Corporation (SINA) full year performance was 14.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SINA Corporation shares are logging -4.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.04 and $45.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2683392 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SINA Corporation (SINA) recorded performance in the market was 8.69%, having the revenues showcasing 7.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.65B, as it employees total of 8300 workers.

The Analysts eye on SINA Corporation (SINA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SINA Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 41.84, with a change in the price was noted +3.35. In a similar fashion, SINA Corporation posted a movement of +8.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 981,418 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SINA is recording 0.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.75.

Technical rundown of SINA Corporation (SINA)

Raw Stochastic average of SINA Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.07%.

Considering, the past performance of SINA Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.16%, alongside a boost of 14.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.24% during last recorded quarter.