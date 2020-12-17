Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) was down -5.82%

At the end of the latest market close, Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) was valued at $0.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.501 while reaching the peak value of $0.501 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.475. The stock current value is $0.45.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, CEOs of Tilray, Icanic Brands, Sundial Growers, and Red Light Holland Discuss Global Market Opportunities in Cannabis and Psychedelics. Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN) Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP) and Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL). You can read further details here

Sundial Growers Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8800 on 01/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.1381 for the same time period, recorded on 10/30/20.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) full year performance was -81.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sundial Growers Inc. shares are logging -88.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 226.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $3.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 67515829 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) recorded performance in the market was -84.08%, having the revenues showcasing 81.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 317.20M, as it employees total of 868 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sundial Growers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3474, with a change in the price was noted -0.1759. In a similar fashion, Sundial Growers Inc. posted a movement of -27.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 134,856,844 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNDL is recording 1.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Technical breakdown of Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)

Raw Stochastic average of Sundial Growers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sundial Growers Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.32%, alongside a downfall of -81.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 83.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 81.24% during last recorded quarter.