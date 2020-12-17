Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) was up 2.06%

At the end of the latest market close, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) was valued at $6.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.20 while reaching the peak value of $6.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.07. The stock current value is $6.45.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX/NYSE American: SVM) announces the publication of its first sustainability report, prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core Option as a guide. The report provides information on the Company’s governance, safety, environmental, and social performance. You can read further details here

Silvercorp Metals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.91 on 09/01/20, with the lowest value was $1.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) full year performance was 15.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares are logging -27.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 330.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $8.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 928372 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) recorded performance in the market was 11.46%, having the revenues showcasing -26.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.13B, as it employees total of 1207 workers.

The Analysts eye on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Silvercorp Metals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.32, with a change in the price was noted -0.86. In a similar fashion, Silvercorp Metals Inc. posted a movement of -11.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,538,548 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SVM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)

Raw Stochastic average of Silvercorp Metals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.16%.

Considering, the past performance of Silvercorp Metals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.99%, alongside a boost of 15.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.60% during last recorded quarter.