Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) was down -1.13%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR). It is currently valued at $62.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $63.14, after setting-off with the price of $62.72. Company’s stock value dipped to $61.89 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $62.71.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, Canadian housing starts trended higher in November. OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ – The trend in housing starts was 231,491 units in November 2020, up from 222,989 units in October 2020, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts. You can read further details here

Restaurant Brands International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.33 on 02/14/20, with the lowest value was $25.08 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) full year performance was -4.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares are logging -7.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.08 and $67.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3294020 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) recorded performance in the market was -2.78%, having the revenues showcasing 11.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.84B, as it employees total of 6300 workers.

Analysts verdict on Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

During the last month, 17 analysts gave the Restaurant Brands International Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.83, with a change in the price was noted +5.51. In a similar fashion, Restaurant Brands International Inc. posted a movement of +9.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,782,689 in trading volumes.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Restaurant Brands International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Restaurant Brands International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.69%, alongside a downfall of -4.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.07% during last recorded quarter.