Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) was up 19.92%

At the end of the latest market close, Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) was valued at $15.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.45 while reaching the peak value of $18.799 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.25. The stock current value is $18.54.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, Radius Health, Inc. Provides Business Update. Continued growth in net new patients for the month of November 2020. You can read further details here

Radius Health Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.27 on 03/02/20, with the lowest value was $10.15 for the same time period, recorded on 09/28/20.

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) full year performance was -12.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Radius Health Inc. shares are logging -20.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.15 and $23.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1844423 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) recorded performance in the market was -8.04%, having the revenues showcasing 47.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 855.62M, as it employees total of 383 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Radius Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.25, with a change in the price was noted +5.19. In a similar fashion, Radius Health Inc. posted a movement of +38.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 521,611 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Radius Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.34%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Radius Health Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.88%, alongside a downfall of -12.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by 16.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.73% during last recorded quarter.