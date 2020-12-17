Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) was up 30.45%

For the readers interested in the stock health of PainReform Ltd. (PRFX). It is currently valued at $5.74. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.56, after setting-off with the price of $4.56. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.3029 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.40.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, PainReform Appoints Senior Pharmaceutical Executive and Finance Veteran Ilan Hadar as Chief Executive Officer. PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) (“PainReform” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Ilan Hadar as Chief Executive Officer. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PainReform Ltd. shares are logging -26.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.03 and $7.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1484526 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) recorded performance in the market was -34.72%, having the revenues showcasing -21.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.08M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PainReform Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of PainReform Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.40%.

If we look into the earlier routines of PainReform Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.72%. The shares increased approximately by -2.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.43% during last recorded quarter.