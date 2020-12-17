Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) was up 2.69%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY). It is currently valued at $2.67. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.84, after setting-off with the price of $2.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.5611 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.60.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, Digital Ally to Equip All Goodcents Restaurants with Shield™ Disinfectant/Sanitizers and ThermoVu™ Non-Contact Temperature Screening Devices. Goodcents, as part of its Certified Clean Program, will be the first major US franchise to fully implement Digital Ally’s complete line of COVID-19 safety products. You can read further details here

Digital Ally Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.10 on 06/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.64 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) full year performance was 126.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Ally Inc. shares are logging -62.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 317.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.64 and $7.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2832013 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) recorded performance in the market was 161.76%, having the revenues showcasing 32.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 69.53M, as it employees total of 119 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Digital Ally Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.41, with a change in the price was noted -0.62. In a similar fashion, Digital Ally Inc. posted a movement of -18.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,221,191 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DGLY is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Ally Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.19%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Digital Ally Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 161.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.91%, alongside a boost of 126.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.84% during last recorded quarter.