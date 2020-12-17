Recent Change of -7.30% in the Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is priced at $12.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.93 and reached a high price of $13.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.02. The stock touched a low price of $12.00.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Compugen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences. Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and leader in predictive target discovery, announced today that management will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:. You can read further details here

Compugen Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.90 on 08/26/20, with the lowest value was $5.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/14/20.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) full year performance was 105.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Compugen Ltd. shares are logging -39.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.44 and $19.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1448301 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) recorded performance in the market was 102.52%, having the revenues showcasing -33.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.00B, as it employees total of 61 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Compugen Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.25, with a change in the price was noted -2.75. In a similar fashion, Compugen Ltd. posted a movement of -18.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,341,013 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CGEN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Compugen Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Compugen Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 102.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.73%, alongside a boost of 105.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.54% during last recorded quarter.