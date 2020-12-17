Recent Change of 40.88% in the Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) is priced at $9.55 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.05 and reached a high price of $7.10, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.78. The stock touched a low price of $6.61.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, Vivos Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 4,025,000 shares of its common stock. The offering consisted of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock, as well as an additional 525,000 shares pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $6.00 per share. Vivos’ common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VVOS.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -33.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.61 and $14.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9662645 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) recorded performance in the market was -24.58%.

Specialists analysis on Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS)

Trends and Technical analysis: Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS)

