Recent Change of -2.83% in the Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is priced at $120.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $126.83 and reached a high price of $126.90, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $124.50. The stock touched a low price of $120.73.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, Quest Diagnostics Raises Outlook for Full Year 2020. – Revenues for full year 2020 expected to be at least $9.35 billion versus the previous outlook of $8.8-$9.1 billion. You can read further details here

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $131.81 on 07/23/20, with the lowest value was $73.02 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) full year performance was 13.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares are logging -8.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $73.02 and $131.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1799651 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) recorded performance in the market was 13.29%, having the revenues showcasing 7.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.76B, as it employees total of 47000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quest Diagnostics Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 119.74, with a change in the price was noted -3.06. In a similar fashion, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated posted a movement of -2.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,226,606 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DGX is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.90%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.90%, alongside a boost of 13.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.45% during last recorded quarter.