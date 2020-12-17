Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) market price of $7.74 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) was valued at $5.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.50 while reaching the peak value of $5.3999 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.4701. The stock current value is $7.74.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, Jupiter Wellness at the Surf Expo 2021 in Orlando January 6-8 to Exhibit CaniSun Suncare Product Line. Patent-Pending Innovative CBD-Infused Reef-Friendly SPF Sunscreen Formulations. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares are logging 10.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.73 and $7.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2348627 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) recorded performance in the market was -11.83%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.08M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Specialists analysis on Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jupiter Wellness Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.68%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.83%. The shares increased approximately by 30.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by 26.25% in the period of the last 30 days.