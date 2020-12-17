Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) market price of $53.50 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) was valued at $48.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $48.13 while reaching the peak value of $54.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $46.01. The stock current value is $53.50.

Recently in News on December 14, 2020, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading independent branded hydroponics company with a comprehensive distribution platform, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 9,966,667 shares of common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 1,300,000 additional shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. The shares are listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “HYFM.” The net proceeds to Hydrofarm from the offering, after deducting the underwriter discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $182.5 million. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. shares are logging 2.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.59 and $52.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1330315 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) recorded performance in the market was 2.90%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.83B, as it employees total of 209 workers.

Specialists analysis on Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYFM is recording 11.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.69.

Trends and Technical analysis: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.90%.