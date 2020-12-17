Here is why U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 10.66%

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is priced at $7.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.51 and reached a high price of $8.32, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.37. The stock touched a low price of $6.50.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, U.S. Silica Announces Price Increases on Industrial and Specialty Products. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) said today that its Industrial and Specialty Products business will increase prices for most of its non-contracted silica sand, diatomaceous earth, perlite, cellulose and clay products used primarily in filtration, glass, foundry, paints, coatings, elastomers, roofing, chemicals, recreation, building products, agricultural, pet litter and other applications.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.32 on 12/16/20, with the lowest value was $0.79 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) full year performance was 47.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares are logging 14.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 906.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.79 and $6.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4653787 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) recorded performance in the market was 29.27%, having the revenues showcasing 122.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 614.69M, as it employees total of 2177 workers.

Specialists analysis on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.83, with a change in the price was noted +4.39. In a similar fashion, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +123.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,076,530 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLCA is recording 2.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.04.

Trends and Technical analysis: U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.61%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 131.10%, alongside a boost of 47.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 134.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 122.69% during last recorded quarter.