Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Quarterly Performance is -7.24%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Genprex Inc. (GNPX) was valued at $3.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.39 while reaching the peak value of $3.71 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.36. The stock current value is $3.59.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, Genprex Completes Manufacturing Technology Transfer for Novel Gene Therapy. Successful Completion of Engineering Batch with Transfer from Research Institution to Commercial Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations with Clinical Production Underway. You can read further details here

Genprex Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.03 on 02/25/20, with the lowest value was $0.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/20.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) full year performance was 1229.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genprex Inc. shares are logging -48.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1395.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $7.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1468010 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genprex Inc. (GNPX) recorded performance in the market was 1021.87%, having the revenues showcasing -7.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 147.41M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Analysts verdict on Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genprex Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.52, with a change in the price was noted -0.22. In a similar fashion, Genprex Inc. posted a movement of -5.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 799,661 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNPX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Genprex Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.11%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Genprex Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1021.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.95%, alongside a boost of 1229.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.24% during last recorded quarter.