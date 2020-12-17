Gear up for the change! Immutep Limited (IMMP) has hit the volume of 896093

At the end of the latest market close, Immutep Limited (IMMP) was valued at $3.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.40 while reaching the peak value of $3.57 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.15. The stock current value is $3.17.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, Immutep Upscales Efti Manufacturing. Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, has prioritised the recommencement of the process of scaling up the manufacturing of its lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”). You can read further details here

Immutep Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.95 on 12/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.53 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/20.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) full year performance was 105.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Immutep Limited shares are logging -60.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 498.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $7.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 896093 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Immutep Limited (IMMP) recorded performance in the market was 86.03%, having the revenues showcasing 106.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 164.14M.

Market experts do have their say about Immutep Limited (IMMP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Immutep Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.78, with a change in the price was noted +1.84. In a similar fashion, Immutep Limited posted a movement of +128.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,717,960 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Immutep Limited (IMMP)

Raw Stochastic average of Immutep Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Immutep Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 86.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 201.14%, alongside a boost of 105.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 54.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by 52.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 106.83% during last recorded quarter.