EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $13.00

At the end of the latest market close, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) was valued at $18.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.83 while reaching the peak value of $20.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.70. The stock current value is $19.88.

Recently in News on December 14, 2020, EHang 216 Receives Long-term Trial Flight Permit across Austria National Airspace. EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company achieved a significant milestone on the path to offering Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) services worldwide. On December 9, the Civil Aviation Authority of Austria issued a trial flight permit for the EH216 passenger-grade AAV. The permit allows trial operation of full unmanned flights in Austrian national airspace. This is the first flight permit for EHang’s passenger-grade AAVs within the European Union. You can read further details here

EHang Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.38 on 12/08/20, with the lowest value was $7.59 for the same time period, recorded on 07/24/20.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) full year performance was 79.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EHang Holdings Limited shares are logging -18.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.59 and $24.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1174530 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) recorded performance in the market was 84.93%, having the revenues showcasing 105.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.14B, as it employees total of 240 workers.

Specialists analysis on EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the EHang Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.21, with a change in the price was noted +11.73. In a similar fashion, EHang Holdings Limited posted a movement of +143.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 373,001 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EH is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Raw Stochastic average of EHang Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.32%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 84.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.67%, alongside a boost of 79.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 77.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 105.80% during last recorded quarter.