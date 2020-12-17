Do U.S. Bancorp (USB) beta value of 1.10 signposts another twist?

U.S. Bancorp (USB) is priced at $45.35 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $45.24 and reached a high price of $45.485, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $45.19. The stock touched a low price of $45.00.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its Series H non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock. U.S. Bancorp today announced that it will redeem on January 15, 2021 all of its outstanding Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share (the “Series H Preferred Stock”), and the corresponding depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series H Preferred Stock (the “Series H Depositary Shares”). The Series H Preferred Stock will be redeemed at a redemption price per share equal to $25,000 (equivalent to $25 per Series H Depositary Share). Because the redemption date is also a dividend payment date, the redemption price does not include any declared and unpaid dividends. The regular quarterly dividend, in an amount equal to $321.88 per share of Series H Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.32188 per Series H Depositary Share), for the full current quarterly dividend period from, and including, October 15, 2020 to, but excluding, January 15, 2021 will be paid separately in the customary manner on January 15, 2021 to holders of record on December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

U.S. Bancorp had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $59.48 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $28.36 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) full year performance was -25.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Bancorp shares are logging -25.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.36 and $61.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5387373 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Bancorp (USB) recorded performance in the market was -23.51%, having the revenues showcasing 19.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.73B, as it employees total of 69651 workers.

Analysts verdict on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the U.S. Bancorp a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.38, with a change in the price was noted +9.19. In a similar fashion, U.S. Bancorp posted a movement of +25.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,512,205 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for USB is recording 0.91 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (USB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Bancorp in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.24%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of U.S. Bancorp, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.58%, alongside a downfall of -25.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.69% during last recorded quarter.