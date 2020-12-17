Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) is on the roll with an average volume of 15.30K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH), which is $4.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.12 after opening rate of $4.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.57 before closing at $3.85.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) full year performance was -86.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -87.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.40 and $34.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1545334 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) recorded performance in the market was -88.68%, having the revenues showcasing -74.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.51M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.33%, alongside a downfall of -86.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -8.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -65.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -74.52% during last recorded quarter.