China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) market price of $0.31 offers the impression of an exciting value play

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) is priced at $0.31 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.3038 and reached a high price of $0.3178, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.31. The stock touched a low price of $0.3001.

Recently in News on September 9, 2020, NASDAQ Granted China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 180-Day Extension to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Requirement. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) (“China SXT” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces (“TCMPs”), including Advanced TCMPs (Directly-Oral TCMP and After-Soaking-Oral TCMP), fine TCMPs, regular TCMPs, and TCM Homologous Supplements (“TCMHS”) announced today that on September 8, 2020, it received notification from NASDAQ granting the Company an additional 180-day period, or until March 8, 2021, to regain compliance with NASDAQ’s minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement of Nasdaq’s Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”). You can read further details here

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4800 on 02/03/20, with the lowest value was $0.2222 for the same time period, recorded on 09/04/20.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) full year performance was -54.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -78.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $1.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 842908 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) recorded performance in the market was -61.80%, having the revenues showcasing 27.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.01M, as it employees total of 97 workers.

Analysts verdict on China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3035, with a change in the price was noted -0.1240. In a similar fashion, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -28.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,917,199 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SXTC is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.80%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.76%, alongside a downfall of -54.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.73% during last recorded quarter.