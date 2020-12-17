Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) market price of $243.85 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM). It is currently valued at $243.85. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $245.28, after setting-off with the price of $237.63. Company’s stock value dipped to $236.62 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $237.70.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, Atlassian Releases 2nd Annual Sustainability Report, Sets Ambitious Goals to Fight Climate Crisis. Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today released its second annual Sustainability Report for the fiscal year 2020 and announced ambitious goals to combat global climate change. You can read further details here

Atlassian Corporation Plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $245.28 on 12/16/20, with the lowest value was $110.01 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) full year performance was 103.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlassian Corporation Plc shares are logging 1.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $110.01 and $240.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2717975 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) recorded performance in the market was 102.63%, having the revenues showcasing 44.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.50B, as it employees total of 4907 workers.

Specialists analysis on Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Atlassian Corporation Plc a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 191.92, with a change in the price was noted +59.34. In a similar fashion, Atlassian Corporation Plc posted a movement of +32.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,790,415 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TEAM is recording 1.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Trends and Technical analysis: Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)

Raw Stochastic average of Atlassian Corporation Plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.46%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 102.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.28%, alongside a boost of 103.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.93% during last recorded quarter.