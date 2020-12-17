Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Quarterly Performance is 82.53%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH). It is currently valued at $5.33. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.47, after setting-off with the price of $4.89. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.83 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.84.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. Announces a Collaborative Agreement with Baylor Genetics for the Co-Development of an Ovarian Cancer Early-Detection Test. Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced it has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics (Houston, TX) to co-develop a novel Ovarian Cancer early-detection test. Ovarian cancer accounts for more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system and is the only gender specific cancer with an over 50 percent mortality rate impacting women of all ages and ethnicities. You can read further details here

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.78 on 06/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.53 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) full year performance was 509.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares are logging -7.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 903.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $5.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1452076 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) recorded performance in the market was 558.02%, having the revenues showcasing 82.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 558.32M, as it employees total of 52 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aspira Women’s Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.71, with a change in the price was noted +1.15. In a similar fashion, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. posted a movement of +27.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 670,869 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AWH is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical rundown of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH)

Raw Stochastic average of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.77%.

Considering, the past performance of Aspira Women’s Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 558.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.24%, alongside a boost of 509.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 82.53% during last recorded quarter.