ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.81

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is priced at $1.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.25 and reached a high price of $1.32, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.30. The stock touched a low price of $1.23.

Recently in News on December 14, 2020, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces the Closing of $7.0 Million Registered Direct Offering. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:CNET) (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing and data analytics and other value-added services company, today announced the closing on December 14, 2020 of its previously announced registered direct offering of 4,320,989 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 1,728,396 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $1.62 per share and corresponding warrant. The warrants have a term of three years and are not be exercisable for the first six months from the date of issuance. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.03. You can read further details here

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1800 on 12/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.5401 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) full year performance was 8.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares are logging -57.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $3.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2308926 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) recorded performance in the market was 11.59%, having the revenues showcasing 4.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.05M, as it employees total of 449 workers.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4088, with a change in the price was noted +0.2503. In a similar fashion, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +22.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,315,779 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNET is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.30%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.27%, alongside a boost of 8.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.00% during last recorded quarter.