Why is Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) up 80.60% from the day 1 this year?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) is priced at $2.42 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.56 and reached a high price of $2.57, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.53. The stock touched a low price of $2.36.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.82 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.94 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) full year performance was 80.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares are logging -59.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 157.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.94 and $6.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1121724 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) recorded performance in the market was -49.16%, having the revenues showcasing 33.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 113.62M, as it employees total of 23 workers.

Specialists analysis on Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.10, with a change in the price was noted +0.38. In a similar fashion, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. posted a movement of +18.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 829,336 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONCY is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

Raw Stochastic average of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.72%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.72%, alongside a boost of 80.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -36.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.70% during last recorded quarter.