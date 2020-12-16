Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) is on the roll with an average volume of 735.17K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ). It is currently valued at $21.22. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $20.89, after setting-off with the price of $19.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $19.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $20.55.

Recently in News on December 14, 2020, Utz Brands Completes Acquisition Of Insignia Portfolio Company Truco Enterprises. Insignia Capital Group today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of Truco Enterprises (“Truco” or the “Company”) to Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) in a transaction valued at approximately $480 million in cash. You can read further details here

Utz Brands Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.90 on 12/16/20, with the lowest value was $9.84 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) full year performance was 100.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Utz Brands Inc. shares are logging 1.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.84 and $20.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 897159 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) recorded performance in the market was 99.90%, having the revenues showcasing 14.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.22B.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Utz Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.19, with a change in the price was noted +7.60. In a similar fashion, Utz Brands Inc. posted a movement of +56.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 859,562 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UTZ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Utz Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.84%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Utz Brands Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 99.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.84%, alongside a boost of 100.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.55% during last recorded quarter.