Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.51M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Upwork Inc. (UPWK) was valued at $35.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $36.11 while reaching the peak value of $38.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $35.72. The stock current value is $37.78.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Upwork’s CEO and Chief People Officer Both Named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2020 Global Power 150: Women in Staffing List. The annual list honors female leaders who have a significant impact on the global staffing industry. You can read further details here

Upwork Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.60 on 12/15/20, with the lowest value was $5.14 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) full year performance was 259.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Upwork Inc. shares are logging 1.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 635.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.14 and $37.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2729098 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Upwork Inc. (UPWK) recorded performance in the market was 254.08%, having the revenues showcasing 145.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.53B, as it employees total of 570 workers.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Upwork Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.26, with a change in the price was noted +24.38. In a similar fashion, Upwork Inc. posted a movement of +181.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,549,466 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UPWK is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Upwork Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.46%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Upwork Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 254.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 215.89%, alongside a boost of 259.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 145.09% during last recorded quarter.