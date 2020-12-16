Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) was up 13.56%

At the end of the latest market close, DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) was valued at $2.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.85 while reaching the peak value of $2.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.8167. The stock current value is $2.27.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, DAVIDsTEA Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results. Announces Executive Appointments. You can read further details here

DAVIDsTEA Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.95 on 12/16/20, with the lowest value was $0.31 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) full year performance was 18.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DAVIDsTEA Inc. shares are logging 8.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 620.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9680367 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) recorded performance in the market was 36.99%, having the revenues showcasing 104.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 53.64M, as it employees total of 468 workers.

Market experts do have their say about DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DAVIDsTEA Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.17, with a change in the price was noted +1.42. In a similar fashion, DAVIDsTEA Inc. posted a movement of +178.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 317,341 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA)

Raw Stochastic average of DAVIDsTEA Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.45%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of DAVIDsTEA Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 80.18%, alongside a boost of 18.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 70.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 104.92% during last recorded quarter.