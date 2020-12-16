Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) was up 13.82%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL). It is currently valued at $69.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $62.7614, after setting-off with the price of $61.35. Company’s stock value dipped to $58.17 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $61.06.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, Castle Biosciences Announces Pricing of $232 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $58.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Castle from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Castle, are expected to be $232 million. In addition, Castle has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of common stock at the offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about December 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Castle Biosciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.75 on 12/16/20, with the lowest value was $21.01 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) full year performance was 121.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Castle Biosciences Inc. shares are logging 6.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 230.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.01 and $65.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1271461 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) recorded performance in the market was 77.65%, having the revenues showcasing 27.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.20B, as it employees total of 133 workers.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Castle Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.80, with a change in the price was noted +24.62. In a similar fashion, Castle Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +61.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 199,658 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSTL is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Castle Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.13%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Castle Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 77.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 57.09%, alongside a boost of 121.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.10% during last recorded quarter.