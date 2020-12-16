Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) was up 1.34%

At the end of the latest market close, Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) was valued at $137.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $139.72 while reaching the peak value of $140.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $135.13. The stock current value is $139.46.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Beyond Meat® Unveils Delicious Next Iterations of Iconic Beyond Burger® Coming in Early 2021. The new platform will offer consumers expanded choice, advances in mouthwatering taste and improved nutritional profiles. You can read further details here

Beyond Meat Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $197.50 on 10/08/20, with the lowest value was $48.18 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) full year performance was 86.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Beyond Meat Inc. shares are logging -29.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 189.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $48.18 and $197.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 858679 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) recorded performance in the market was 82.02%, having the revenues showcasing -12.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.55B, as it employees total of 472 workers.

The Analysts eye on Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Beyond Meat Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 145.76, with a change in the price was noted +12.08. In a similar fashion, Beyond Meat Inc. posted a movement of +9.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,364,648 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BYND is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Technical rundown of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Raw Stochastic average of Beyond Meat Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.73%.

Considering, the past performance of Beyond Meat Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 82.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.98%, alongside a boost of 86.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.11% during last recorded quarter.