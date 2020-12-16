Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) was up 26.66%

At the end of the latest market close, Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) was valued at $1.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.23 while reaching the peak value of $1.61 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.20. The stock current value is $1.61.

Recently in News on December 11, 2020, Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter Results. Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) today reported a net loss of $4,756,000, $0.57 per share, for the year ended September 30, 2020, as compared to a net loss of $12,414,000, $1.50 per share, for the year ended September 30, 2019. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Barnwell reported net earnings of $628,000, $0.08 per share, as compared to a net loss of $4,324,000, $0.52 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. You can read further details here

Barnwell Industries Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6800 on 02/11/20, with the lowest value was $0.3012 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/20.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) full year performance was 147.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Barnwell Industries Inc. shares are logging -39.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 434.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $2.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1759850 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) recorded performance in the market was 56.17%, having the revenues showcasing 114.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.32M, as it employees total of 41 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Barnwell Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9268, with a change in the price was noted +0.5336. In a similar fashion, Barnwell Industries Inc. posted a movement of +49.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 322,073 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)

Raw Stochastic average of Barnwell Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Barnwell Industries Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 122.16%, alongside a boost of 147.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 47.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 59.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 114.48% during last recorded quarter.