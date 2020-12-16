Recent Change of 8.89% in the Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX), which is $1.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.07 after opening rate of $1.92 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.87 before closing at $1.80.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, Diana Shipping Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 6,000,000 Shares. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced the commencement of a tender offer to purchase up to 6,000,000 shares, or about 6.7%, of its outstanding common stock using funds available from cash and cash equivalents on hand at a price of $2.00 per share. The tender offer will expire at the end of the day, 5:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on January 14, 2021, unless extended or withdrawn. The Board of Directors determined that it is in the Company’s best interest to repurchase shares at this time given Diana Shipping’s cash position and stock price. The tender offer is not conditioned upon any minimum number of shares being tendered; however, the tender offer is subject to a number of other terms and conditions. Specific instructions and an explanation of the terms and conditions of the tender offer are contained in the Offer to Purchase and related materials that are being mailed to shareholders. You can read further details here

Diana Shipping Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1400 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $1.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) full year performance was -38.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diana Shipping Inc. shares are logging -39.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $3.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1575100 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) recorded performance in the market was -36.98%, having the revenues showcasing 37.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 174.05M, as it employees total of 1025 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Diana Shipping Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4937, with a change in the price was noted +0.5600. In a similar fashion, Diana Shipping Inc. posted a movement of +40.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 287,257 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DSX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.99.

Technical breakdown of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

Raw Stochastic average of Diana Shipping Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.87%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Diana Shipping Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.36%, alongside a downfall of -38.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.06% during last recorded quarter.