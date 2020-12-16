Recent Change of 17.97% in the Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is priced at $1.51 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.27 and reached a high price of $1.3138, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.28. The stock touched a low price of $1.27.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, Greenpro Announces GLC S1 Filing. Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that its incubator company, Global Leaders Corporation “GLC” has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 pursuant to the US SEC requirements. You can read further details here

Greenpro Capital Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1200 on 08/18/20, with the lowest value was $0.2100 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) full year performance was 203.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Greenpro Capital Corp. shares are logging -51.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 619.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $3.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3005362 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) recorded performance in the market was 124.56%, having the revenues showcasing 21.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 78.07M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

Specialists analysis on Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Greenpro Capital Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3028, with a change in the price was noted +0.7263. In a similar fashion, Greenpro Capital Corp. posted a movement of +84.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,121,540 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRNQ is recording 0.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Trends and Technical analysis: Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Greenpro Capital Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 124.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.88%, alongside a boost of 203.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.90% during last recorded quarter.