Reason’s why Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $22.14

For the readers interested in the stock health of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR). It is currently valued at $25.17. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $25.22, after setting-off with the price of $25.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $25.16 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $25.19.

Recently in News on December 12, 2020, INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Companies; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – SNSS, WORK, WDR, ANH. Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. You can read further details here

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.90 on 12/09/20, with the lowest value was $9.87 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) full year performance was 51.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares are logging -2.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 155.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.87 and $25.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2382445 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) recorded performance in the market was 50.66%, having the revenues showcasing 60.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.58B, as it employees total of 1162 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.81, with a change in the price was noted +9.94. In a similar fashion, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. posted a movement of +65.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,342,257 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WDR is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)

Raw Stochastic average of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.53%, alongside a boost of 51.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.86% during last recorded quarter.