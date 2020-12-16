QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.14M in the recent 3 months

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is priced at $62.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $58.00 and reached a high price of $63.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $56.10. The stock touched a low price of $57.50.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology. Data demonstrates high energy density solid-state lithium-metal battery technology that improves life, charging time, and safety. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, QuantumScape Corporation shares are logging -28.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 538.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.74 and $87.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15267736 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) recorded performance in the market was 528.28%, having the revenues showcasing 233.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.73B.

The Analysts eye on QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the QuantumScape Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.19%.

Considering, the past performance of QuantumScape Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 528.28%. The shares increased approximately by 7.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 218.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 233.33% during last recorded quarter.