Polar Power Inc. (POLA) market price of $4.68 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Polar Power Inc. (POLA). It is currently valued at $4.68. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.35, after setting-off with the price of $3.95. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.95 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.89.

Recently in News on July 2, 2020, Polar Power Announces $2.8 Million Private Placement. Polar Power, Inc. (POLA), a global provider of prime, backup and solar hybrid power solutions, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.8 million through the private placement of its equity securities. You can read further details here

Polar Power Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.64 on 11/23/20, with the lowest value was $0.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) full year performance was 97.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Polar Power Inc. shares are logging -29.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 392.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $6.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5810130 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Polar Power Inc. (POLA) recorded performance in the market was 96.64%, having the revenues showcasing 168.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.79M, as it employees total of 132 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Polar Power Inc. (POLA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Polar Power Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.94, with a change in the price was noted +1.62. In a similar fashion, Polar Power Inc. posted a movement of +52.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,562,620 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for POLA is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Technical breakdown of Polar Power Inc. (POLA)

Raw Stochastic average of Polar Power Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.04%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Polar Power Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 96.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 203.07%, alongside a boost of 97.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 168.97% during last recorded quarter.