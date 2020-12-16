Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.31M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) was valued at $22.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $21.76 while reaching the peak value of $23.11 and lowest value recorded on the day was $21.56. The stock current value is $21.80.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, Ocular TherapeutixTM Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Ocular Therapeutix™, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,725,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $21.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $80.1 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 558,750 shares in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about December 18, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.30 on 12/16/20, with the lowest value was $3.78 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/20.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) full year performance was 465.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares are logging -5.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 490.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.69 and $23.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1302660 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) recorded performance in the market was 481.01%, having the revenues showcasing 160.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.60B, as it employees total of 161 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ocular Therapeutix Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.25, with a change in the price was noted +14.50. In a similar fashion, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. posted a movement of +171.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,106,665 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)

Raw Stochastic average of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.04%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 481.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 164.10%, alongside a boost of 465.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 65.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 160.20% during last recorded quarter.