Here is why Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.33%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA), which is $13.45 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.54 after opening rate of $12.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.70 before closing at $12.64.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Paya to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences. Paya, a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced that Jeff Hack, Paya CEO and other senior management team members are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:. You can read further details here

Paya Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) full year performance was 34.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Paya Holdings Inc. shares are logging 1.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $13.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1125163 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) recorded performance in the market was 32.91%, having the revenues showcasing 29.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.59B, as it employees total of 257 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Paya Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAYA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Paya Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.13%, alongside a boost of 34.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.95% during last recorded quarter.